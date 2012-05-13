Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 2:03 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Tuesday Memorial Service Set for Westmont Professor Alex Moore

School provides more details on death, tribute and benefit fund for his wife and unborn child

A memorial service has been scheduled for Tuesday to celebrate the life of Alex Moore, an assistant kinesiology professor at Westmont College who died May 9 at age 31.

Alex Moore
In a statement released late Saturday, Westmont media relations manager Scott Craig said the service is planned for 4 p.m. Tuesday at Santa Barbara Community Church, 1002 Cieneguitas Road in Santa Barbara. A reception at the church will follow the service.

Craig said Moore died from complications following surgery for Crohn’s disease, a gastrointestinal malady.

Moore is survived by his wife of four years, Westmont women’s basketball coach Kirsten Moore, and the couple’s first child, who is due in July.

A graduate of Wheaton College, Moore joined the Westmont faculty last fall after an earlier stint as an adjunct professor. He taught physiology, biomechanics and a research course, and his own research specialized in microcirculation, which focuses on hair-sized arteries and the regulation of blood flow to tissue

“The Westmont community has been devastated by the news, and we lift our thoughts and prayers for Alex, Kirsten and their families,” Westmont President Gayle Beebe said May 9.

Glenn Town, chairman of the Kinesiology Department, said Moore loved to teach.

“He had a gift for making complicated concepts understandable,” Town told Noozhawk. “Alex had a passion for bringing students into his line of research. He welcomed that responsibility and couldn’t wait to get started.”

In lieu of flowers, Westmont has asked that donations be made to a benefit fund established for Moore’s family. Checks may be mailed to Kirsten Moore Benefit, Attn: Brennan de Raad, 121 Gray Ave., Suite 300, Santa Barbara 93101.

Click here to share memories of Moore on a Facebook tribute page.

