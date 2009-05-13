Blood Center In Need of Infusion

Supplies of O Negative and A Negative are critically low, but all types are needed

United Blood Services, Central Coast needs the public’s help to boost its blood supply.

The Jesusita Fire prompted closure of the center and the cancellation of blood drives in the area. To prepare for Memorial Day weekend, United Blood Services needs to collect more than 4,000 pints of blood by the end of next week.

Since launching its 4,000-pint challenge on May 4, the center has collected 1,884 pints. The center is critically low on types O Negative and A Negative, but all types are needed.\

Center hours of operation:

» Santa Barbara: 902 Laguna St., 805.965.7037; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday

» San Luis Obispo: 4119 S. Broad St., 805.543.4290; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday

» Santa Maria: 1770 S. Broadway, 805.928.2546; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday

» Santa Barbara: 902 Laguna St., 805.965.7037; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday

» Ventura: 2223 Eastman Ave., 800.715.3699; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday

» Camarillo: 2105 Pickwick Drive, 800.715.3699; 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday

» Thousand Oaks: 1321 Thousand Oaks Blvd., 800.715.3699; 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday

In addition, the blood center has teamed up with the following businesses to encourage blood donations before Memorial Day. All volunteer blood donors will receive one of these gifts:

» Baja Fresh (SLO County), certificate for a free burrito

» Jersey Mike’s (Santa Maria), certificate for a free sub, drink and chips

» The Habit Burger Grill (Santa Barbara and Ventura County), certificate for a free charburger, fries and soda



Janna Nichols represents United Blood Services, Central Coast.