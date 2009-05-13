Board OKs Restructuring Plan for Harding Elementary

The move is in preparation for the school entering Year 4 in Program Improvement

A restructuring plan for Harding Elementary School was approved by the board of education on April 28 in preparation for Harding entering Year 4 in Program Improvement.

The major components of the plan include:

» Implement the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme (IBPYP) pre-K-6

» Initiate a UCSB Lab School (components to be formalized in a memorandum of understanding between UCSB and the districts’ board of education)

» Create a governance council to monitor student achievement and guide the implementation of the IBPYP and UCSB Lab School

» Design more time to learn for students

» Implement common expectations for all teachers from the most effective research-based instructional strategies

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School District.