Brandon PTA Presents Honorary Service Awards

Recipients are recognized for their work on behalf of the Goleta elementary school

By Valerie Kushnerov | May 13, 2009 | 12:09 p.m.

The PTA of Brandon Elementary School in Goleta has announced the recipients of the 2008-09 Honorary Service Awards.

Michelle Pintor

Pintor is PTA president and past first lady of the PTA. She has chaired the jogathon, book fair and carnival; served as vice president of Ways & Means; and helped organize and distribute the free book exchange this year. She has initiative and drive for community inclusion and fundraising, which are illustrated in the weekly farmers market. She also holds the school’s record for most ice pops made in less than a year.

April Watson

Watson is vice president of Ways & Means, the fundraising powerhouse. She created Casino Night this year and partners with other PTA members in creating a team that puts together the fall contribution letter and weekly farmers market. The farmers market started as a one-time trial idea and blossomed into a weekly event. It not only has been a profitable experience for Brandon, but a model for other schools such as La Patera and Mountain View.

Adrienne Grover

Grover helps with everything, from the yearbook to the farmers market, as well as book fair and classroom assistance. She acts as Watson’s Ways and Means assistant and provides all-around support for the school.

Ruth McGolpin

McGolpin has been the PTA health and safety chairwoman for the past four years. She started Brandon’s Bow Wow program, as well as the bike rodeo and helmet distribution event. Her claim to fame is that she walked neighborhood streets with city officials detailing safe routes and hazards, and she got the crosswalks and accessibility sidewalks repainted. In addition, McGolpin gave a lecture on safe routes to schools at the PTA convention on 2008.

Patty Palmer

Palmer has been PTA president and Art Attack coordinator. She serves as the school’s art specialist, and her tile and mural work add color and beauty to the school. Last year, her ceramic project was funded by FLIR Corp., and this year as a fundraiser she did the ocean theme mural in front of school.

Continuing Service Awards

Nelly Perez

Perez is the voice and face of Brandon: smiling, strong, helpful and informative. She is chairing the carnival, was the PTA membership chairwoman last year and made the first Casino Night a hit with her “taco man” referral.

Colleen Pease

Pease is an instructional assistant and playground supervisor. She has helped the PTA numerous times, most recently at the jogathon. She also delivers lost items to the students.

Very Special People Award: Trader Joe’s

The Brandon community thanks Trader Joe’s for donating weekly flowers and plants to the farmers market.

— Valerie Kushnerov represents the PTA of Brandon Elementary School in Goleta.

