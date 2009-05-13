Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 1:50 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Employment

Donna Eyman: California Businesses Face Higher Workers’ Comp Costs

The Worker’s Compensation Insurance Rating Bureau is recommending a 23.7 percent increase effective July 1

By Donna Eyman | May 13, 2009 | 12:48 p.m.

The Worker’s Compensation Insurance Rating Bureau announced recently that it plans to submit a filing to the California Department of Insurance recommending a 23.7 percent increase in pure premium rates effective July 1.

Donna Eyman
Donna Eyman

Policies in force midyear most likely will not be affected until their annual renewal date.

The recommendation for the increase, according to the WCIRB, is based mainly on two factors — increased medical costs and Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board decisions relating to claims. Most of the increase is reportedly because of increased medical costs.

Insurance Commissioner Steve Poizner has requested that the WCIRB withdraw its request for an increase of 23.7 percent and re-evaluate a portion of the increase that was due to some the recent Almaraz and Ogilvie decisions by the Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board.

Poizner indicated that while increased medical treatment costs may be justified, information provided at the April hearing didn’t support the request for the high increase. He is also concerned about the quality of the data recently provided by the WCIRB and is reviewing its operations. It is important to note that Poizner and the state Department of Insurance have no authority to actually set workers’ compensation rates.

Business owners should be aware that the WCIRB recommended rate increases don’t directly translate into an increase for all businesses. The recommendations do, however, point to a possible end to the “soft market,” where rates have been on the decline for several years. Businesses in California are likely to see higher rates, but the extent of the increase is unknown, and insurance carriers will continue to file their own rates and scheduled credits.

— Donna Eyman represents Eyman Parker Insurance Brokers Inc. and James G. Parker Insurance Associates Inc.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 