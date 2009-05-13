Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 2:12 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Education Office Names Classified Employees of Year

Naomi Sanchez of El Puente Community School in Lompoc and Julie Yamada of Tommie Kunst Junior High School in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District receive the honor

By Wendy Shelton | May 13, 2009 | 11:56 a.m.

Naomi Sanchez, a paraprofessional educator and teaching assistant at the Santa Barbara County Education Office’s El Puente Community School in Lompoc, and Julie Yamada, office manager at Tommie Kunst Junior High School in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District, were named Santa Barbara County Classified Employees of the Year.

Sanchez and Yamada will be honored at a ceremony during a special meeting of the Santa Barbara County Board of Education on May 20.

The county recognition is part of the California School Employee of the Year Program.

“We were happy to take part in this program,” County Superintendent Bill Cirone said. “Each year we honor the Teacher of the Year and outstanding schools. It is fitting that we also include the school staff members who play such a key role in supporting children’s achievement, safety and health.”

To qualify, the employee must have been in the same service category for at least three years.

The nomination process started at the district level, where each district was invited to select one employee from six categories, including child nutrition, maintenance and operations, transportation, para-educator, office and technical services, and support services and security. A county committee reviewed the districts’ nominations and selected the county’s nominees.

Sanchez has been a teaching assistant at El Puente Lompoc for 20 years. In her role as teaching assistant, she also finds time to translate, perform extra custodial duties, pick up food for the breakfast program and student store, and lead students on brisk daily walks for P.E.

Fellow teacher-assistant Ann Thompson wrote: “Naomi’s positive spirit and attitude mix well with the students and staff … there is no question she assists in running a tight ship, supporting the teachers and staff rules and regulations.”

Yamada has served as office manager at Tommie Kunst Junior High School in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District for five years.

Principal Ed Cora wrote: “Ms. Yamada is being nominated due to the simple fact that she far exceeds all of the qualifies defined in the selection criteria. … All who enter through the school doors discover a warm and inviting atmosphere … due to her friendly nature, professionalism, and attention to your needs. … In addition to being exceptionally intelligent, Julie is extremely helpful, kind, and considerate. Under her leadership, the office has become a collection of highly organized resources available to all at a moment’s notice. Other office staff members are inspired by her leadership and aspire to emulate her organizational mastery.”

— Wendy Shelton represents the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 