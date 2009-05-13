Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 2:04 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Heritage Oaks Bank Announces Staff Promotions

Rob Coghill and Liz Garza have 40 years of combined experience

By Faye Fraser | May 13, 2009 | 4:44 p.m.

Heritage Oaks Bank has promoted Rob Coghill to senior vice president and commercial relationship manager, and Liz Garza has been promoted from vice president and regional manager to vice president and senior client relationship manager.

Coghill has more than 20 years of banking experience and has worked for Heritage Oaks Bank since June 2005.

“Rob’s commitment to our clients and our employees is extraordinary,” said Joanne Funari, president of Business First Bank, a division of Heritage Oaks Bank. “Rob is a strong leader and mentor and has taken on his role in Santa Maria with great enthusiasm and pride. He successfully manages a complex loan portfolio and is excited about leading his Santa Maria lending team to become a market leader.”

Coghill got his California real estate license in 1986 and completed all required courses for a real estate broker’s license. He is a graduate of the California Intermediate Banking School, sponsored by the California Bankers Association.

Garza will be responsible for acquiring new business relationships, referral business for all areas of the bank and expanding existing profitable business relationships. She also will manage a portfolio of accounts for cross-selling opportunities, working closely with branch managers and lenders in the Santa Maria area.

“I have had wonderful support, and I really have grown a lot in this company,” Garza said. “I believe it’s a positive attitude and drive that can get you there. I have great folks at Heritage Oaks Bank that support me everyday. I am thankful.”

Garza has been involved with banking since 1990 and has worked for Heritage Oaks Bank since 1995.

— Faye Fraser is marketing coordinator for Heritage Oaks Bank.

 

