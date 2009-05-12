Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 2:28 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Jesusita Fire: Community Meeting Thursday

Local, state and federal fire officials will answer public's questions about fire's origin and status

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Staff Writer | May 12, 2009 | 7:12 p.m.

Officials from the Cal Fire Incident Management Team and Unified Command will host a Jesusita Fire community meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at La Cumbre Junior High School, 2255 Modoc Road.

State, federal and local fire and law enforcement officials will be on hand to offer the public first-hand information about the Jesusita Fire, which started Tuesday, May 5. The presentation will include a question and answer session.

This meeting is a fire incident meeting only; future meetings that focus on recovery will take place separately, officials said.

Representatives from the American Red Cross, Direct Relief International and the Fire Safe Council will staff information tables about what roles their respective organizations took during the fire.

The meeting will be recorded live-to-tape for rebroadcast on both the government cable television channels for both the County (Channel 20) and the City (Channel 18) of Santa Barbara.

City TV will re-play the meeting on the following dates:

» 11 p.m. Thursday;

» 9 p.m. Friday;

» 9 p.m. Saturday

» at noon on Sunday, and;

» at 8 p.m on Monday.

Check online at www.CountyofSB.org for a broadcast schedule on Channel 20, and at www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov for additional updated broadcasting schedule information.

Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).


 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 