Jesusita Fire: Community Meeting Thursday

Local, state and federal fire officials will answer public's questions about fire's origin and status

Officials from the Cal Fire Incident Management Team and Unified Command will host a Jesusita Fire community meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at La Cumbre Junior High School, 2255 Modoc Road.

State, federal and local fire and law enforcement officials will be on hand to offer the public first-hand information about the Jesusita Fire, which started Tuesday, May 5. The presentation will include a question and answer session.

This meeting is a fire incident meeting only; future meetings that focus on recovery will take place separately, officials said.

Representatives from the American Red Cross, Direct Relief International and the Fire Safe Council will staff information tables about what roles their respective organizations took during the fire.

The meeting will be recorded live-to-tape for rebroadcast on both the government cable television channels for both the County (Channel 20) and the City (Channel 18) of Santa Barbara.

City TV will re-play the meeting on the following dates:

» 11 p.m. Thursday;

» 9 p.m. Friday;

» 9 p.m. Saturday

» at noon on Sunday, and;

» at 8 p.m on Monday.

Check online at www.CountyofSB.org for a broadcast schedule on Channel 20, and at www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov for additional updated broadcasting schedule information.



