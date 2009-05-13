Jesusita Fire: Evacuated Cat Lost Near N. San Marcos Road

MISSING PETS

After the Jesusita Fire, we’re missing our “Latte.” No, not our morning lattes, but our dear friend’s cat, Latte.

Picture this: It is late afternoon and all of a sudden, your family is packing. Running in and out of rooms, putting things in suitcases and boxes, carrying them to the car. You think, what is going on? The air smells, there is ash falling from the sky, lots of loud noises. You start to worry. Your Mom picks you up and starts to put you in something. No, I don’t want to go in there! You fight back the best you can.

The next thing you know, you are in a stranger’s car and they are driving you somewhere. Where are they taking me? You arrive at the location but it is not familiar. It’s not the doctor’s office. Where am I?

Just think about it. Our pets went through a lot last week. Unfortunately, this is a true story. Latte, a male Siamese cat, jumped out of his carrier when he arrived at our home when our friends came over after being evacuated May 7. The evening didn’t get any better. Both of our families were later evacuated from our own home, along with our collective two dogs and five cats. It would have been six cats had Latte made it into our house.

Latte was lost the evening of May 7 on Yaple Avenue and Walnut Park Drive, off North San Marcos Road below Cathedral Oaks Road. He is wearing a tan leather collar. Anyone with information is asked to call Kaity at 805.252.3435.

We have posted LOST signs, listed Latte as missing on Craigslist, reported him missing to the Humane Society, ASAP and Animal Control. Lotte’s family lives on Connie Way off of Hope Avenue. Let’s “Hope” he finds his way home.

— Barbara Klein can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.896.0542.