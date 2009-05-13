Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 2:09 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Jesusita Fire: Painted Cave Area Downgraded to Evacuation Warning

East Camino Cielo, east of Painted Cave, and all of Gibraltar Road remain under a mandatory evacuation order

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Staff Writer | May 13, 2009 | 1:30 p.m.

With firefighters holding the upper hand against the 9-day-old Jesusita Fire, officials on Wednesday afternoon downgraded orders in effect for the Painted Cave area from mandatory evacuation to an evacuation warning.

Residents only may return to their homes in the following areas:

» Painted Cave Road at Highway 154

» Painted Cave Road to East Camino Cielo

» East Camino Cielo to Highway 154

» Highway 154 to Painted Cave Road

East Camino Cielo, east of Painted Cave, and all of Gibraltar Road remain within the mandatory evacuation order area and are closed except for emergency vehicle traffic.

Evacuation warnings remain in effect for:

» The northern boundary remains at East Camino Cielo

» The southern boundary remains at Cathedral Oaks Road, Foothill Road (Highway 192), Stanwood Drive (Highway 192), Sycamore Canyon Road (Highway 192), East Valley Road (Highway 192), to Hot Springs Road

» The western boundary of the evacuation warning area will move from Patterson Avenue/San Jose Creek to Old San Marcos Road, Old San Marcos to Highway 154 (including the Trout Club area), Highway 154 to East Camino Cielo

» The eastern boundary remains at Hot Springs Road extending north to East Camino Cielo Road

About 70 percent of the San Marcos Foothills Preserve land area suffered some form of fire damage and is closed to the public until further notice. A habitat assessment team is expected to be on site Monday for a detailed analysis. Certain areas may be accessible after the assessment.

The city and Forest Service have closed Jesusita Trail, Tunnel Road Trail and Rattlesnake Canyon Trail. San Antonio Creek Trail is open.

