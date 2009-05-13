Jesusita Fire: Santa Barbara County Again Under Air Quality Watch

The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District and the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department on Wednesday reissued the air quality watch for Southern Santa Barbara County.

Air quality has improved overall, but residents are now cautioned to be careful when cleaning up ash deposited during the Jesusita Fire.

Residents who sense high levels of particles in the air should be cautious and use common sense to protect their family’s health. Everyone, especially people with heart or lung disease (including asthma), older adults and children, should limit time spent outdoors, and avoid activities that stir particles into the air.

People with symptoms of lung or heart disease that may be related to exposure to particles should contact their health care provider. In some cases, if properly used, masks can reduce exposure; however, their use can provide a false sense of security, and masks can be ineffective depending on the type and fit of the mask.

Call 805.961.8802 for recorded advisory updates.



Ash Cleanup

Residents are advised to be cautious when cleaning up ash to avoid stirring up particles and especially to avoid using leaf blowers — and to ask landscaping services to avoid use of leaf blowers.

Anyone with heart or lung problems should not do post-fire cleanup.

The best way to clean up ash is to use a high-quality shop/industrial vacuum outfitted with a high-efficiency particulate filter and a disposable collection filter bag. Ash can be bagged and put into trash cans, so it will not be stirred up again into the air. Special attachments can be used to clean ash from gutters, so that it will not blow back over outdoor spaces. Attachments and disposable bags are available from most hardware stores.

In addition, gentle sweeping of indoor and outdoor hard surfaces followed by wet mopping may be effective. A damp cloth or wet mop may be all that is needed on lightly dusted areas. When cleaning up it may be useful to spray areas lightly with water; however, it is best to divert the water to lawn or garden areas so that ash-filled water does not flow into streets, runoff systems and the creeks. Do not allow children to play in ash-filled areas, avoid skin contact with ash, wash pets, remove ash from outside toys and play equipment, and take cars to the car wash.



Asbestos From Burned Material

When houses burn, asbestos fibers from building materials may become airborne, creating a potentially hazardous situation. Houses built or rebuilt more than 20 years ago have a higher likelihood of containing asbestos fibers. Cleanup and demolition activities can make conditions worse if not done properly. Handling materials that contain asbestos can be hazardous to your health. Click here for additional asbestos-related tips.

— Michele Mickiewicz is a public information officer for Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.