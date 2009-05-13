Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 2:19 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Laguna Blanca Headmaster to Retire After 11 Years

Doug Jessup says it's time for him to 'move on to new and different challenges'

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | May 13, 2009 | 1:20 a.m.

Laguna Blanca School Headmaster Doug Jessup announced Monday his plans to retire, after 11 years with the private school.

“I feel it is time for me to move on to new and different challenges, and for the school to be led by someone uniquely equipped to lead it into the next extraordinarily promising decade,” he said in an e-mail message to the school community. “It is with great hope, anticipation and appreciation that I announce that this 2008-09 academic year will be my final one as headmaster of Laguna Blanca School.”

Jessup, who has been headmaster of the 75-year-old school since 1998, has seen the school grow and expand from one campus in Hope Ranch to an additional campus in Montecito. He also is credited for his leadership in the academic realm.

“Above all, Doug has instilled at all levels of our school a unique blend of academic excellence with an emphasis on building character and integrity,” said Alixe Mattingly, chairwoman of the school’s board of trustees. She described him as “well known for his kindness and accessible style.”

Recently, however, Jessup, who was said to have been contemplating stepping down since September, came under fire for the nonrenewed contracts of several teachers. School administrators have called it a personnel matter, while students and parents who supported the teachers decried the action.

Mattingly said the board has formed a committee to search for a new headmaster as Jessup wraps up his tenure this year. The board also expects to announce the appointment of the interim headmaster by this summer.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

[Noozhawk’s note: The comments feature on this article has been closed as of June 11, 2009.]

