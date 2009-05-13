Santa Barbara High Choirs Present Spring Concerts

The performances, Thursday through Saturday, are open to the public

Santa Barbara High School’s award-winning A Cappella Choir, Madrigal Singers and Men’s and Women’s Ensembles, under the direction of Phillip McLendon, invite the community to their annual spring concerts.

The concerts will be at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at St. Anthony’s Chapel, 2300 Garden St., behind the Old Mission.

Tickets are available from choir members, at Chaucer’s Books and at the door.

It will be the Madrigal Singers’ final Santa Barbara performance before their concert tour of England and France in June.

For more information, call 966-9101 x 251 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School District.