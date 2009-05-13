Scholarship Foundation Announces New Board Member

J. Taylor Woodward is a graduate of Princeton and the Harvard Law School

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has announced the recent appointment of J. Taylor Woodward to its Board of Directors.

Woodward is a graduate of Princeton University and Harvard Law School, and is the retired international counsel and corporate secretary of Johnson & Johnson, the worldwide health care company.

Since moving to Santa Barbara from Princeton, N.J., Woodward has been involved with a number of nonprofit organizations, including service on the boards of directors of S.E.E. International, the Channel Islands YMCA and as president of La Cumbre Country Club. He remains active as a committeeman with the Southern California Golf Association.

Established in 1962, the Scholarship Foundation inspires, encourage, and supports Santa Barbara County students in their pursuit of college, graduate and vocational education through financial aid advising and scholarships.

For more information, contact 805.687.6065.

Rebecca Anderson is the director of development for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

