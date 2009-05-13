Shannon Slaught Swims to Victory in Frontier League

Bishop Diego’s Shannon Slaught had plenty to think about out of the pool last week at the Frontier League swim meet, but once in the water she was all business. The lone Cardinal in the Ojai meet qualified for five events in the CIF championships, even as her home and her school were threatened by the Jesusita Fire back in Santa Barbara.

In Thursday’s league preliminaries at Villanova Prep, Slaught swam the 50 freestyle, winning her heat and the event by 2 seconds, improving her best time by .5 seconds and automatically qualifying for the league finals Friday. Then she swam the 100 butterfly, winning the event by 3 seconds, which qualified her as the first seed in Friday’s finals.

On Friday, Slaught flew through the water, winning both her 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly races, each by more than 2 seconds. She won both events for the Frontier League.

Overall, she qualified for five CIF events, which were abruptly moved to Mount San Antonio College in Walnut on Tuesday when pump problems at Long Beach’s Belmont Plaza Pool sank the 50th annual Long Beach Wilson Invitational. She had automatic qualifying times over the season in the 50 and 100 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 100 breast stroke and a consideration time in the 200 individual medley.

At Mount SAC, Slaught qualified for Thursday’s finals, where she is seeded fifth in the 50 freestyle and 13th in the 100 fly.

Kelley Slaught, the sophomore’s coach and her mom, commended her for putting in such great efforts at the league finals Friday. The Slaughts were evacuated from their home the previous night as the Jesusita Fire raged out of control. The fire also burned to within a half-mile of the Bishop campus, which was closed Friday. Neither the Slaughts’ house nor the school were damaged in the blaze.

