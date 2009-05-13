Student Essay: Facebook Etiquette for Parents

San Roque sophomore outlines an honest account of what — and who — is appropriate on the social networking site

First of all, I would like to say that I love that my family members are on Facebook, an online social networking site. It is a great way to keep in touch with them. However, they are the inspiration for this article, as most have committed the following injustices.

» Commenting inappropriately on statuses.

This is something that happens quite often with my family. For example, I had a status that said, “In the school van with Tucker, on our way to the aquarium!” My aunt commented by saying, “I LOVE aquarium dates … I’ve had a few myself … very fun ones!” with a little winking smiley face. That doesn’t sound too bad, but my aunt is 60-something. It’s kind of gross to think about my aunt on a “fun” date.

» Posting horrid pictures of me from when I still had baby fat.

My family thinks pictures of me when I was chubby and had a bad haircut are cute, but they aren’t. Don’t try to pass them off as adorable or fond memories. I don’t want them shown in public!

» Stating that totally appropriate photos are inappropriate.

Parents who are on Facebook, this is for you. Your kids aren’t stupid, so don’t assume they are. Don’t assume that every picture they have with their mouth open or tongue out is totally out of line. Yes, there are stupid kids who post inappropriately, but if you know your kids would do that, why let them have a Facebook page? I understand checking up on your child’s profiles, but don’t get up in their business.

» Parents adding their kids as “friends.”

Once again, parents, take it from a high school student: Don’t add your high school kids on Facebook! We don’t want you as a friend on Facebook, so don’t send us invites, because then we feel guilty if we don’t add you. Or we just let the request sit in our inbox until you forget. There are three reasons we don’t want to friend you.

First, we don’t want you up in our business. Some of the things we post, including bumper stickers and statuses, are strictly inside jokes with our friends. They might seem bad, but they aren’t. What we post doesn’t literally mean that’s what we do.

Second, we don’t want you to comment on things saying, “Oh, isn’t that adorable?!” or “Where was this taken? Who were you with? What were you doing?” We don’t need you commenting on everything.

Finally, we see you enough as it is. We already live with you. Let us have our own world. The only time a parent should “friend” their child is when the child isn’t in high school, or if your child sends you an invite.

Parents and family members, please respect and follow these rules. Your kids will appreciate it.

— Alex McCue is a sophomore at San Roque High School.