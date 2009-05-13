Work on Mission Canyon Safety Project Suspended

Closure of State Route 192 was to begin Wednesday, but dry conditions in the area force a delay

The Mission Canyon Safety Project on State Route 192 (Foothill Road) has been suspended because of dry conditions in the area. Work on the project will not resume until weather conditions are favorable.

A full closure of State Route 192, near 2811 Foothill Road, was scheduled to begin Wednesday between Cheltenham and Tye roads.

Fire crews continue to have full access to the project area in case of an emergency.

The project, between Glen Albyn Drive and Mission Canyon Road, will result in drainage improvements and a widening and paving of the shoulders.

The contractor for the $1.7 million project is R. Burke Construction of San Luis Obispo. It is expected to be complete by Labor Day.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.