Community West Bank Helps Shred 20,000 Pounds of Paper

Hundreds of residents take part in a free event to destroy old documents

Community West Bank, in partnership with ShredRite, local law enforcement and the Goleta Noontime Rotary, recently helped 557 residents from Santa Maria to Westlake Village shred 20,370 pounds of paper as part of a free identity theft protection and shredding event.

Thousands of personal and business documents such as bank statements, tax forms and old checks were safely and securely destroyed on site using high-volume, truck-mounted shredders provided by ShredRite.

Additionally, local law enforcement officers from the Santa Maria Police Department, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, along with representatives from the Goleta Noontime Rotary, provided valuable identity theft and fraud protection information.

“We are in our sixth year of providing this valuable community service,” said Lynda Nahra, Community West Bank president and CEO. “Safely shredding personal and business documents is one small but powerful step towards protecting oneself against identity theft. We are pleased so many members of the community participated in our four events held across Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.”

Community West Bank has an identity theft prevention video available on its Web site for the community to learn other important ways to protect themselves. Click here and then click on the Education Center “click & learn” button on the home page to view the video.

— Lynnette Coverly is the vice president of marketing for Community West Bank.