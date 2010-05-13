Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 5:55 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Community West Bank Helps Shred 20,000 Pounds of Paper

Hundreds of residents take part in a free event to destroy old documents

By Lynnette Coverly | May 13, 2010 | 5:28 p.m.

Community West Bank, in partnership with ShredRite, local law enforcement and the Goleta Noontime Rotary, recently helped 557 residents from Santa Maria to Westlake Village shred 20,370 pounds of paper as part of a free identity theft protection and shredding event.

Thousands of personal and business documents such as bank statements, tax forms and old checks were safely and securely destroyed on site using high-volume, truck-mounted shredders provided by ShredRite.

Additionally, local law enforcement officers from the Santa Maria Police Department, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, along with representatives from the Goleta Noontime Rotary, provided valuable identity theft and fraud protection information.

“We are in our sixth year of providing this valuable community service,” said Lynda Nahra, Community West Bank president and CEO. “Safely shredding personal and business documents is one small but powerful step towards protecting oneself against identity theft. We are pleased so many members of the community participated in our four events held across Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.”

Community West Bank has an identity theft prevention video available on its Web site for the community to learn other important ways to protect themselves. Click here and then click on the Education Center “click & learn” button on the home page to view the video.

— Lynnette Coverly is the vice president of marketing for Community West Bank.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 