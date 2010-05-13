Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 6:46 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Camerata Pacifica Calls Back York Bowen

Members will play in two performances Friday in Hahn Hall

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | May 13, 2010 | 7:50 p.m.

Camerata Pacifica will play its May program in Santa Barbara at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 14 in Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West.

The performing members will be Warren Jones on piano, Catherine Leonard on violin, Richard Yongjae O’Neill on viola, Ani Aznavoorian on cello and Adrian Spence on flute.

The 7:30 p.m. program will include François Devienne’s Duo for Flute and Viola in C-Minor, Opus 5, No. 3; Carl Reinecke’s Sonata for Flute and Piano, “Undine”, Opus 167; Edwin York Bowen’s Phantasy in F Major for Viola and Piano, Opus 54; and Robert Schumann’s Quartet in E-Flat Major for Piano and Strings, Opus 47. All but the Reinecke piece will be on the 1 p.m. “lunchtime” program as well.

For all the worthiness of Devienne, Reinecke and Schumann, I imagine that the piece we will carry away from this concert will be the Viola Phantasy (that peculiar English spelling!) by Bowen (1884-1961). I pride myself on my familiarity with, and admiration for, British composers — from all eras, but especially the 20th century — but I have to admit I have missed Bowen completely.

Famous in his lifetime as a pianist, conductor and composer, Bowen was also an accomplished organist, violist and horn player. He wrote more than 160 works, in most forms, but many of them remained unpublished until after his death. His high standing in the British musical community while he lived was all but totally eclipsed after he died. Here is hoping the recovery has begun.

For tickets and other concert information, click here or call Camerata Pacifica at 805.884.8410.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 