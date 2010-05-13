Gerald Carpenter: Camerata Pacifica Calls Back York Bowen

Camerata Pacifica will play its May program in Santa Barbara at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 14 in Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West.

The performing members will be Warren Jones on piano, Catherine Leonard on violin, Richard Yongjae O’Neill on viola, Ani Aznavoorian on cello and Adrian Spence on flute.

The 7:30 p.m. program will include François Devienne’s Duo for Flute and Viola in C-Minor, Opus 5, No. 3; Carl Reinecke’s Sonata for Flute and Piano, “Undine”, Opus 167; Edwin York Bowen’s Phantasy in F Major for Viola and Piano, Opus 54; and Robert Schumann’s Quartet in E-Flat Major for Piano and Strings, Opus 47. All but the Reinecke piece will be on the 1 p.m. “lunchtime” program as well.

For all the worthiness of Devienne, Reinecke and Schumann, I imagine that the piece we will carry away from this concert will be the Viola Phantasy (that peculiar English spelling!) by Bowen (1884-1961). I pride myself on my familiarity with, and admiration for, British composers — from all eras, but especially the 20th century — but I have to admit I have missed Bowen completely.

Famous in his lifetime as a pianist, conductor and composer, Bowen was also an accomplished organist, violist and horn player. He wrote more than 160 works, in most forms, but many of them remained unpublished until after his death. His high standing in the British musical community while he lived was all but totally eclipsed after he died. Here is hoping the recovery has begun.

For tickets and other concert information, click here or call Camerata Pacifica at 805.884.8410.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .