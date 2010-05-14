Goleta Beach Reopened After Water Tests Come Back Clean

A portion of the western end of the park was closed after sewage spilled into the ocean

Goleta Beach Park, a portion of which was closed this week when hundreds of gallons of sewage spilled into the ocean, was reopened Friday after water samples collected by Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services met all state standards.

The county Public Health Department has removed the closure signs, and the beach area at the west end of the beach has been reopened for recreation.

UCSB news director George Foulsham told Noozhawk that about 800 gallons of untreated sewage spilled into the ocean Wednesday afternoon because of a leak at a sewage pump station on the rocky outcropping near UCSB’s border with the park.

Foulsham said a quick response by UCSB, the health department and MarBorg Industries helped contain the spill.

He said a crew from UCSB’s Facilities Services turned off the pumps — which carry the university’s sewage toward the Goleta Sanitary District’s treatment plant — on Wednesday to clean grease traps.

“They got called away to another emergency and forgot to turn them back on, and I think that’s when the spill happened,” Foulsham said.

