Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 5:50 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Planning Commission Supports Ban on Marijuana Dispensaries

Members say they'd favor a citywide cap of two or three at the most — not the proposed five

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | May 14, 2010 | 1:30 a.m.

In the harshest public meeting yet for Santa Barbara’s medical marijuana collective dispensary ordinance, the city’s Planning Commission on Thursday expressed its support of an outright ban.

Its recommendations come just a few days before the issue heads back to the City Council, where the specifics of the ordinance may finally be nailed down after months of discussion.

With the Ordinance Committee and the council consistently working toward allowing storefront collectives instead of banning them, commission members said they would favor a citywide cap of two or three instead of the proposed five — if any.

They had individual concerns with allowed locations and specific language, but all questioned the need for, legality of and city resources necessary to permit the storefronts.

While commissioners — and members of the public who spoke — acknowledged the right to safe access, many questioned the legitimacy of storefront dispensaries.

Most people who attended the meeting applauded stricter recommendations, citing dangers to vulnerable populations and the abuse of Proposition 215 and state Senate Bill 420.

“There’s not one person in this room who doesn’t qualify as a patient,” said Janet Rowse, adding that “control is an illusion” and that enforcement hasn’t caught up with the city’s current restrictions.

Some worried about the impact to patient access with increased restrictions.

One medical marijuana patient, Jameson Merrick, said membership to multiple collectives was necessary in case one’s inventory didn’t include what someone needed. The sticky legal issue of traveling with marijuana — even with a doctor’s recommendation — makes the notion of tri-county membership more reasonable so people could buy by their destination, he said.

To follow state law as far as collectives are concerned, commission members said membership and cultivation should be limited to Santa Barbara County, nonprofit status should be encouraged and, while enforcement would be a big part the process, the city shouldn’t have to take on massive record-keeping and regulatory responsibilities.

The ordinance revisions include annual reviews by city staff and optional short-notice inspections to check up on dispensary finances or other records.

“It sounds like a whole new city office to me,” Commissioner Charmaine Jacobs said after the staff presentation.

Hundreds of staff hours already have been spent during ordinance creation and revision processes, among planning staff, the city attorney’s office and various other staff.

Senior planner Danny Kato, who has been the go-to staff resource for the revision process, has spent countless hours since August, including presenting and answering questions at all of the 18 public meetings since July 2009.

Commissioner Stella Larson said all the work could be for nothing come November, if the recreational use of marijuana is passed by California voters, and the already difficult subject wasn’t helped by state law ambiguities.

“It’s not like other medications,” she said. “You can’t measure the dose and you can grow it at home.”

The issue will be heard at a City Council special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Kato said. The ordinance revisions need five votes — out of seven — to be adopted.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 