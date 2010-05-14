Personnel a Probable Factor in Police Department Budget Cuts

Other possible reductions were included in a presentation to the Santa Barbara City Council

The Santa Barbara City Council on Thursday night took a look at its 2011 budget for the Police Department, which represents one of the biggest expenditures coming from the city’s general fund.

That means the department, which employs 198 permanent staff, has been one of the most affected during the city’s budget talks.

Because 88 percent of the department’s $32.6 million budget goes toward salaries and benefits, Deputy Police Chief Frank Mannix said any cuts most likely would translate to personnel cuts. Police Chief Cam Sanchez and several other officers were on hand to give presentations as well.

The department has held seven positions vacant since last year, and eliminating those altogether would save $599,000. Eliminating one filled position of a records clerk to be removed in October also was proposed as a cut.

Eliminating such functions would undoubtedly put pressure on sworn officers and patrol, which are already short-staffed because of difficulty in the police hiring process and because a certain number will be out because of injuries, military service and the like, officials said.

Of the $5 million in revenue — which also is down — that the department sees annually, a little less than half comes from parking violations. Another 16 percent comes from fees and charges, such as what a motorist pays to get a car back after it has been impounded.

But the evening wasn’t all about the bad news.

Mannix said response times for the force have improved since 2008, decreasing to less than six minutes in 2010 from about eight minutes. Violent crimes were down 24 percent, as was the number of property crimes.

Some of the cuts proposed Thursday don’t involve reductions in the work force.

Abandoning the police annex building that holds 50 employees and is home to 40 parking spaces is a cost-saving measure on the table. Saving money on that lease would cause some overcrowding as officers and staff move back into the Figueroa Street building, but could save $166,500.

All of these measures would save the city nearly $1 million.

City staff asked the department to come up with even more cuts, should they be needed.

Six sworn positions that are currently filled could be up for grabs if the needs are big enough. A cold case detective, the department’s polygraph specialist and the DARE officer are all positions listed under possible cuts.

The biggest item of concern by far was that of the sobering center on Haley Street, which is also on the table for cuts. Closing it would save $211,113.

That savings comes at a cost, however, which quickly became clear as Mannix outlined how much work it would create for an already stretched police force.

Intoxicated people would have to be transported to the Santa Barbara County Jail instead of the downtown location, creating an extra 1,800 hours of work for officers. That amount of time, Mannix said, amounts to an entire work year for an average officer.

“None of these recommendations are easy,” he said. “This is one of the trade-offs.”

One unexpected surprise came when City Administrator Jim Armstrong announced that crossing guards would no longer be cut because of a funding partnership between the city and the Santa Barbara School District.

Another of the evening’s high points came when Chuck Rose, director of the sobering center, addressed the council. He reminded them of the critical and sometimes lifesaving function the center has played in many lives over the years.

“These people don’t belong in jail, and they don’t have room for them anyway,” Rose said.

He said that for many people, the sobering center has been the first step on the road to recovery, and that many go on to seek treatment for alcoholism. He prompted applause when he left the podium.

Nearly unanimous support for the center was echoed on the dais, as well in public comment.

“I don’t know where we’re going to find the money, but we’ve got to,” Councilman Frank Hotchkiss said.

Councilman Das Williams echoed support for keeping the sobering center open.

“Even though the city would see a cost savings, the taxpayer won’t,” he said, adding that the cost of operating the jail comes at a county level. “They won’t win from this move.”

The city’s next budget workshop will be held May 20, when the Fire Department budget will be discussed.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .