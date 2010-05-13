Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 5:54 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Sewage Spill Closes Portion of Goleta Beach Park

The area could reopen Friday if water quality tests come back clean

By Ben Preston, Noozhawk Staff Writer | May 13, 2010 | 6:20 p.m.

A portion of the western end of Goleta Beach Park has been closed, the result of an incident that spilled about 800 gallons of untreated sewage into the ocean.

UCSB News Director George Foulsham said the spill, which occurred Wednesday afternoon because of a leak at a sewage pump station on the rocky outcropping near UCSB’s border with the park, was tackled right away by work response crews.

“It’s pretty well contained, and that’s due to the quick response of UCSB, the county Public Health Department and MarBorg Industries,” he told Noozhawk.

Foulsham said a crew from UCSB’s Facilities Services turned off the pumps — which carry the university’s sewage toward the Goleta Sanitary District’s treatment plant — on Wednesday to clean grease traps.

“They got called away to another emergency and forgot to turn them back on, and I think that’s when the spill happened,” he said, adding that an initial ocean water quality test performed just after the spill came up negative for potentially harmful bacteria.

Another test will be performed Thursday afternoon, and if it, too, shows negative results, the beach could be reopened as early as Friday.

Noozhawk staff writer Ben Preston can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

