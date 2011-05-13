Friday, April 27 , 2018, 7:16 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Fresh & Easy Neighborhood Market to Open in Goleta

Store will take over Santa Barbara Motorsports location on Calle Real

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | May 13, 2011 | 9:45 p.m.

Fresh & Easy Neighborhood Market will move into the current home of Santa Barbara Motorsports and the former location of Good Earth Restaurant in Goleta.

The market emphasizes energy-efficient stores and low prices that stem from the design of each store, according to its Web site.

A “public notice of application to sell alcoholic beverages” was posted on the Santa Barbara Motorsports window on 5955 Calle Real. The applicant was Fresh & Easy Neighborhood Market.

Santa Barbara Motorsports service provider Chris Hudspith said the company “will be around,” but declined to discuss the reasons for the businesses’ departure, which has been in Goleta for 47 years.

The arrival of Fresh & Easy will provide yet another grocery choice for Goleta residents along Calle Real. Already within a half-mile of each other are Albertsons, 5801 Calle Real; Trader Joe’s, 5767 Calle Real; and Vons, 175 N. Fairview Ave., in the Fairview Shopping Center. There are approximately 30,000 people in Goleta.

Fresh & Easy operates more than 170 stores in California, Arizona and Nevada. It carries fresh-prepared meals, meats and produce that have no artificial colors or flavors, no added trans fats and no high-fructose corn syrup, as well as national brand products.

On average, Fresh & Easy stores use 30 percent less energy than a typical supermarket and are LEED certified, the company said.

Representatives from Trader Joe’s, Santa Barbara Motorsports and Fresh & Easy Neighborhood Market declined to comment.

Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

