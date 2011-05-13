Friday, April 27 , 2018, 7:19 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: New West Symphony Wrapping Up ‘Masterpiece’ Series

Performances are planned Friday in Oxnard, Saturday in Thousand Oaks and Sunday in Santa Monica

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | May 13, 2011 | 3:07 p.m.

New West Symphony, conducted by Boris Brott, wraps up its 2010-11 “Masterpiece” series with three performances of their May program — at 8 p.m. Friday in the Oxnard Performing Arts Center, at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Performing Arts Center at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza and at 4 p.m. Sunday in Barnum Hall on the campus of Santa Monica High School.

In addition to the interpretive skill of Brott, the program will make use of soprano Jessica Tivens, tenor John Mac Master, baritone Aaron St. Clair Nicholson, the New West Symphony chorus (Lesley Leighton, director), and the Los Robles Children’s Choir (Donna Young, director) performing works by Giuseppi Verdi (Overture to La Forza del Destino), Giacomo Puccini (arias from Turandot, La Fanciulla del West, and Tosca) and Carl Orff (Carmina burana).

Most of Verdi’s famous operas have very little in the way of overtures or preludes — a few bars maybe, to set the tone and the scene, but nothing you would want to hear all by itself, in a concert setting.

La Forza del Destino is an exception — indeed, it is the only Verdi overture that is regularly performed — but when it was first written (1861) and/or first staged (1863), it had only a brief prelude. It wasn’t until the opera was substantially revised (1869) that the great and memorable Overture was first heard.

A lot of musicologists and critics cordially detest the Carmina Burana — almost as strongly as all audiences love it. I fall somewhere in between: I am suspicious of it for political reasons, which I won’t be a spoilsport and go into now, but I find its energy and good spirits as irresistible as the most callow youth.

Tickets to this concert can be ordered by phone at 800.New.West (outside 805 and 818, call 866.776.8400).

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

