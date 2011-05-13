Friday, April 27 , 2018, 7:55 am | A Few Clouds 51º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Symphony Closing Season in Style

Pianist Alon Goldstein will perform as a guest artist for the weekend performances

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | May 13, 2011 | 11:08 p.m.

Avner Dorman views his Piano Concerto No. 2 as a séance.
Avner Dorman views his Piano Concerto No. 2 as a “séance.”

The Santa Barbara Symphony, under the baton of music director Nir Kabaretti, concludes its 2010-2011 season with twin concerts this weekend, at 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in The Granada.

Brilliant pianist Alon Goldstein will return as a guest artist, this time performing a work written for him and that he premiered.

The program consists of three works: Antonin Dvořák’s Carnival Overture, Opus 92 (1892), the West Coast premiere of Avner Dorman’s Piano Concerto No. 2 “Lost Souls” (2009), with Goldstein, and Johannes Brahms’ Symphony No. 4 in E-Minor, Opus 98 (1885).

Dvořák’s Carnival Overture, like virtually everything he wrote, is melodious, exciting, haunting and compelling — it requires no background whatsoever.

Born in Israel in 1975, Dorman has a master’s degree from Tel Aviv University and a doctorate in music composition from the Juilliard School, but he is by no means your typical academic composer. Instead of trying to impress academia with his “purity” and “integrity” — always a losing battle, in any case — his compositions speak directly to the people, his audiences and his fellow musicians.

He describes “Lost Souls” as “a séance for piano and orchestra.” It summons and celebrates the souls of many great piano concertos of the past: Edvard Grieg, Frédéric Chopin, Maurice Ravel and Sergei Rachmaninoff, to name a few.

Brahms started his Symphony No. 4 in 1884, just after completing No. 3, and concluded in 1885. That is pretty fast work for such an notoriously meticulous craftsman, but my historical mentor has long suggested that he had the advantage of having God looking over his shoulder, telling him what to write. The symphony is the greatest — I think, exponentially — of his four, its majestic power balanced perfectly with its poignant lyricism.

Tickets are available from The Granada box office at 1214 State St. or 805.899.2222, or click here to order online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 