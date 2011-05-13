Lito Garcia Named Principal at Santa Barbara Junior High

La Colina Junior High School Assistant Principal Lito Garcia has been named the new principal at Santa Barbara Junior High.

“I am truly honored to have the opportunity to become the principal of Santa Barbara Junior High,” Garcia said. “Thirty years ago, I was a seventh-grader at the school, and it is very exciting to me to be able to return and work with teachers and staff who are dedicated to providing all students with an academically challenging program in a supportive culture. I look forward to becoming reacquainted with my alma mater and to serving the Santa Barbara Junior High School community.”

Garcia began his teaching career in 1993 as a history teacher in Santa Maria, then began work at La Colina Junior High shortly thereafter. He soon became the Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) coordinator, a position held for the next six years. In July 2001, he moved into an assistant principal position at La Colina.

The salary range for the junior high principal is $108,040 to $120,813. It is a 225-day position.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School District.