Mathematics Superbowl Contests Add Up to Big Wins for Local Students

Competition draws more than 320 fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students from 29 schools

Hundreds of elementary students gathered Thursday to divide and conquer at the 30th annual South Coast Mathematics Superbowl.

More than 320 fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students from 29 schools filled Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara as part of an event that has become an annual tradition among aspiring mathletes.

Each participating school selects four of its best math students in each grade to send to the competition, where they competed in individual and team contests.

Among the individual schools, Mountain View School placed first, followed by Washington School in second and Peabody Charter School in third.

Among grade level teams, Mountain View earned first place in the fourth, fifth- and sixth-grade divisions.

In individual results, Mountain View fourth-grader Paul Grosen and fifth-grader Jonathan Liu placed first. In the sixth-grade division, four students tied for first: Mark Nevins of Kellogg School, Christopher Gaffney of Washington, Katie Yang of Mountain View and Anhyo Jeong of Ellwood Elementary.

Click here for complete results.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.