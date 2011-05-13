Friday, April 27 , 2018, 7:14 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Student Essay Winners Apply Rotary’s Four-Way Test

La Cumbre's Katya Tashma-Rapp, Lauren Sousa and Eavy Barbieux win cash prizes

By Terry Straehley for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North | May 13, 2011 | 11:24 p.m.

Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned? That is Rotary’s “Four-Way Test,” and students in the eighth-grade classes at La Cumbre Junior High School prepared essays explaining how the Four-Way Test principles apply to their daily lives.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North sponsored the essay writing contest in which students were asked to apply the Four-Way Test to their lives. More than 260 students responded, and the essays were subjected to a writing rubric and judged by three members of the Rotary Club.

The first-place winner was Katya Tashma-Rapp ($250), who wrote an essay about a tragic girl whose life was ruined by those around her who practiced an absence of the principles of the Four-Way Test. Second place was awarded to Lauren Sousa ($175), who wrote about the dilemma associated with the problem of wanting to protect a friend while being tempted to ignore the truth regarding a car accident. The Four-Way Test underscored her response. Third place was awarded to Eavy Barbieux ($75), who wrote about the problem faced by teenagers when they decide to spread rumors about other teenagers. By applying the Four-Way Test, she could see the harm done by spreading rumors.

The winning students read their essays before the Rotarians and received certificates plus debit cards for their monetary award at the club’s noon meeting at Harry’s Plaza Café. Each student also had a parent present for the reading.

Dr. Blas Garza, youth services director for the Rotary Club, said he was really impressed with the logic that all the students used in presenting their case and with their exceptionally good use of literary skills. One surprise was finding out that all three winning students were taught by teacher Katie Pelle. She was recognized with a certificate for being an outstanding teacher.

— Terry Straehley is public relations director for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 