Friday, April 27 , 2018, 7:12 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 
JOHN DIXON

Tri-County Produce’s John Dixon Takes Fresh Approach

He grows his business with an emphasis on quality, service and community involvement

By Jenn Kennedy, Noozhawk Contributor | @jennkennedy | May 14, 2011 | 12:52 a.m.

Living in California, we have no excuse to eat anything but fresh food. Surrounded by acres of rolling farmland, quality produce is ample and markets such as Tri-County Produce have spoiled us with access to the best of it all. During the past two decades, owner John Dixon has learned the ropes of running a market and building a community.

Raised in Santa Barbara, Dixon comes from a long line of farmers. First his grandfather, then his father grew corn in eastern Canada, which they sold for pennies at market. A move to Santa Barbara had Dixon working as a wholesale produce manager and buyer at several local stores. As a teen, he worked as a box boy, then a driver, then moved up to wholesale manager. One day his father proposed the two go into business together via Tri-County Produce.

Their 335 S. Milpas St. location was constructed in 1950 for Harry Bowman, a wholesale turned retail produce outlet. Dixon and his father entered a partnership and bought the business in 1985. Dixon estimates that for the first 15 years, he worked an average of 80-hour weeks.

“There was always something that needed to get done, so I worked every day to make it happen,” he said.

Today, he has 30 employees and has transitioned to focus on technology and strategy for the business.

Dixon credits their longstanding relationships — both with farmers and customers — as their secret to success. While his father emphasizes food quality, Dixon insists on providing excellent customer service — a winning combination.

Dixon knows he also must compete on price, ensuring Tri-County Produce is in line with other local markets. He says customers also come for the fresh lemonade, and carrot and orange juice, which are made daily on site.

Tri-County carries a variety of locally produced favorites from Santa Barbara Olive Co., Santa Barbara Pistachios, Santa Barbara Biscotti and Santa Barbara Salsa. Dixon names Santa Barbara Winery’s chardonnay as his top-selling wine, while coconut water is the single best-selling item overall.

In addition to operating Tri-County Produce with his father, Dixon has been highly involved within the Santa Barbara community for many years. In 1998, after becoming concerned of the growing issues in the East Beach/Lower Milpas area, he formed and chaired a community group called the East Beach Coalition. Since 1999, Dixon has served on the board of Casa Esperanza homeless center and the Milpas Action Task Force. He also has been an advocate for at-risk youth through work with the Police Activities League and was named Citizen of the Year by Santa Barbara Police Chief Cam Sanchez.

More recently, Dixon received the 2010 Local Heroes Award from the Santa Barbara Independent as well as the Spirit of Service Award from Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara. He was also awarded a certificate of recognition from then-Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara, for his community involvement in the Milpas Community Association.

Recently, Dixon is promoting the “Where’s Your Bag?” campaign with the city of Santa Barbara in an effort to increase use of reusable bags and reduce the number of plastic and paper bags consumed by customers. As part of the program, Tri-County Produce donates five cents to local charities for every bag a customer brings in for reuse. To date, it has donated $4,200.

Noozhawk contributor Jenn Kennedy can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here to see more of her work. Follow her on Twitter: @jennkennedy.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 