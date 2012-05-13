Fun and Fit: Rotating Side Plank — Abs Away

[Noozhawk’s note: This is the 12th in an ongoing series on abs. Click here for the first part. Click here for the second part. Click here for the third part. Click here for the fourth part. Click here for the fifth part. Click here for the sixth part. Click here for the seventh part. Click here for the eighth part. Click here for the ninth part. Click here for the 10th part. Click here for the 11th part.]

Dear Fun and Fit: How can I lose my tummy weight that didn’t go away that I gained during my pregnancy, even after I breastfed for 14 months? I want to be able to wear a two-piece bathing suit this summer and not feel ugly. At the moment I am taking a cardio class, but I am not sure if it is doing the work. I want to be fit and have a nice tummy.

— Ashley in Riverside



Kymberly: We hear your cry, louder than a baby’s, and are here with good news/bad news. The good news: We wrote a post called “Wave Bye-Bye to Baby Weight” on this very subject that is loaded with help for your exact situation. Start by reading that and trying those exercises.

More good news: We created a video with a super tummy-tightening abs exercise that is a waistline definer plus all-over core strengthener. Try the Side Lying Plank Rotation Move and feel the challenge right away.

As for the bad news: You’ve got to get a move on as summer is fast approaching. You are going to need to add more mid- to high-intensity cardio activity to your routine to burn the extra fat you may still be carrying.

Alexandra: Your tummy weight is probably two things — muscles that haven’t paid rent in a long time (possibly with stretched skin on top) and extra fat. The muscles can be toned via the video we made just for you, as well as via these other posts: Fab Abs 1, Fab Abs 2, and Fab Abs 3 (do those sound like three seasons of Absolutely Fabulous)?

As my sister mentions above, you will need to do some intense cardio to burn off the extra weight. I don’t know if you gave birth via the Big C or the Just Right V, but if it was the latter, you probably don’t like jumping activities, right? I pushed out two big-headed boys and hate to jump ‘cause it feels like I’m going to pee my pants. (Men, don’t read this bit. Jumping actually does make me pee my pants. I hate that, and yes, I do my Kegels. And my kids are teens now. They had big heads).

We have a post called “Move Your Duff If You Want to Get Buff,” which goes into the “short time frame, big fitness goals,” but you might wish to do your high intensity in the pool or stick more with moderate-intensity and lose the excess weight a wee bit slower. Me, I prefer that path to buff glory! Try Step, stroller-based classes or QiDance.

» Readers who have given birth and fought that “baby” weight after at least a year: What worked for you?

— Identical twins and fitness pros Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams have been in the fitness industry since the first aerobics studio opened on the European continent. They teach, write, edit, emcee and present their programs worldwide on land, sea and airwaves. They co-write Fun and Fit: Q and A with K and A. You can currently find them in action leading classes in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Kymberly is the former faculty minor adviser at UCSB for its fitness instruction degree offered through the Department of Exercise & Sport Studies; Alexandra serves as an instructor and master teacher for the program. Fun and Fit answers real questions from real people, so please send your comments and questions to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .