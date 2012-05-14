Monday, June 18 , 2018, 3:05 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

South Coast Boy Scouts Log 8% Increase in First Quarter Membership

Los Padres Council also on track to set a record for number of Eagle Scouts in a year

By Andrew Royster for the Boy Scouts of America's Los Padres Council | May 14, 2012 | 2:36 a.m.

The Los Padres Council of the Boy Scouts of America has had an 8 percent increase in membership during the first quarter of 2012. Coming off of a 5 percent increase in membership in 2011, the local Boy Scouts are on pace to have another year of increased membership in 2012.

The Los Padres Council has one of the highest percentage increases in membership in the entire country and the highest in California.

Scouting has had more than 100 million members since its inception in 1910 and the number is increasing daily. Boys ages 6-17 can join Scouting year round. Boys who are in kindergarten and interested in Scouting can join Scouts as early as June 1. In 2011, 34 local young men achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Scouting. Many of these Scouts began their Scouting adventure in first grade as a Tiger Cub. This year is on pace to be a record year for the number of Eagle Scouts on the South Coast, with 14 local young men already achieving the Eagle rank this year.

Troops and packs from all across the South Coast are recruiting boys to join the Scouts year-round. Interested parents can click here to see what pack or troop is closest to them. Be on the lookout this September as the Scouts will be hosting recruitment events across our community to recruit more young men to be the leaders of tomorrow.

Click here for more information on the Los Padres Council of the Boy Scouts of America, or call 805.967.0105. Connect with the Los Padres Council on Facebook. Follow the Los Padres Council on Twitter: @lpcbsa.

— Andrew Royster is executive director of the Boy Scouts of America’s Los Padres Council.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 