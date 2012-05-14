South Coast Boy Scouts Log 8% Increase in First Quarter Membership

The Los Padres Council of the Boy Scouts of America has had an 8 percent increase in membership during the first quarter of 2012. Coming off of a 5 percent increase in membership in 2011, the local Boy Scouts are on pace to have another year of increased membership in 2012.

The Los Padres Council has one of the highest percentage increases in membership in the entire country and the highest in California.

Scouting has had more than 100 million members since its inception in 1910 and the number is increasing daily. Boys ages 6-17 can join Scouting year round. Boys who are in kindergarten and interested in Scouting can join Scouts as early as June 1. In 2011, 34 local young men achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Scouting. Many of these Scouts began their Scouting adventure in first grade as a Tiger Cub. This year is on pace to be a record year for the number of Eagle Scouts on the South Coast, with 14 local young men already achieving the Eagle rank this year.

Troops and packs from all across the South Coast are recruiting boys to join the Scouts year-round. Interested parents can click here to see what pack or troop is closest to them. Be on the lookout this September as the Scouts will be hosting recruitment events across our community to recruit more young men to be the leaders of tomorrow.

Click here for more information on the Los Padres Council of the Boy Scouts of America, or call 805.967.0105. Connect with the Los Padres Council on Facebook. Follow the Los Padres Council on Twitter: @lpcbsa.

— Andrew Royster is executive director of the Boy Scouts of America’s Los Padres Council.