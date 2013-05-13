Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 8:59 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Allan Hancock College Foundation to Award More Than $300,000 in Scholarships

By Sonja Oglesby for Allan Hancock College | May 13, 2013 | 6:03 p.m.

The Allan Hancock College Foundation will award 235 students 282 scholarships totaling more than $307,000 on Thursday, May 23, at the college’s annual scholarship awards banquet.

Scholarships ranging in amounts up to $10,000 each will be awarded to students from all parts of the Central Coast, from the Santa Ynez and Lompoc valleys to Atascadero.

More than 750 students, relatives, friends, donors and community members are expected to attend the 44th annual event, beginning at 6 p.m. in the Allan Hancock College Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Allan Hancock College alumna Lucerito Salgado. She graduated from Allan Hancock College in 2009 with degrees in liberal arts and transfer studies and received the prestigious Marian Hancock Scholarship.

She continued her education at Fresno State University, graduating summa cum laude in May 2012 with a bachelor of arts degree in mass communication and journalism with options in broadcast journalism and public relations and a minor in Spanish, along with a Co-Curricular Leadership Certificate. She was selected as the Outstanding Undergraduate Mass Communication and Journalism Department Student and the Undergraduate Dean’s Medalist for the College of Arts and Humanities.

In addition, she is the founder of the ¡Motivate! Conference and movement, which motivates and inspires Latino students to continue their education.

Salgado works for Central Coast Future Leaders, a grassroots organization dedicated to the youth of the Central Coast.  She plans to pursue both a master’s and a doctoral degree.

For more information, call the foundation at 805.925.2004.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.

