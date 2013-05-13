CycleMAYnia Rolling Out Free Bike Skills Class for Families

A free bike skills class for families will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Franklin Neighborhood Center, 1136 E. Montecito St. in Santa Barbara.

This fun, bilingual event is for parents and kids to learn to drive your bike safely and confidently. Practice what you learned riding around the block. Raffle prizes include bikes, helmets, lights and locks.

Bring your bike and a helmet if you have one. Everybody is welcome!

Pre-register by clicking here or at the Franklin Neighborhood Center.

This event is part of CycleMAYnia and is sponsored by the City of Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition, Traffic Solutions and the Coalition for Sustainable Transportation (COAST).

— Jessica Grant is a project planner for the City of Santa Barbara.