New Health-Care Law Focus of Working Lunch for Small Businesses

Central Coast small-business owners and employees soon will have an opportunity to learn firsthand how the Affordable Care Act will affect them.

The Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (Go-Biz) is presenting a working lunch for small businesses on the new federal health-care law. It will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 7 in the cafeteria at Santa Barbara City College, East Campus, 721 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara.

Michael Lujan of Covered California, formerly known as the California Health Benefit Exchange, will explain how the Affordable Care Act will affect small businesses in California. Health-care coverage under the Affordable Care Act begins Jan. 1, 2014; the act provides financial assistance to help small businesses pay for health insurance.

“This is an extremely timely issue for our communities and businesses right now, and I’m glad my constituents will have the opportunity to get important information from a valued expert first-hand,” said state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara.

Jackson, who represents the 19th Senate District, which includes Santa Barbara County and western Ventura county, will also outline the Legislature’s role in health care implementation at the event.

Registration is $25 before the event or $35 at the door. Lunch is included. Free parking. Click here for registration and information.

The event will be hosted by the Santa Barbara City College Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.