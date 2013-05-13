Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 8:39 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local Productivity Expert Sara Caputo Cited in College Textbook

By Jennifer Goddard for Radiant Organizing + Productivity | May 13, 2013 | 4:49 p.m.

Sara Caputo, founder and owner of Radiant Organizing + Productivity, is featured in the recently published college textbook Organizational Behavior: Managing People and Organizations by Ricky Griffin of Texas A&M University and Greg Moorhead of Arizona State University.

Sara Caputo

In the textbook, the authors discuss how Caputo, a productivity expert, found that happiness and productivity at work are a cause-and-effect relationship. If people enjoy the work that they are doing, she found, they are going to be more productive.

“I’m just so honored that they included me in their book,” said Caputo, who has trained and coached dozens of South Coast-area small businesses, nonprofits and individuals on how to get organized, increase productivity and optimize workplace performance.

Her client list includes American Riviera Bank, Limoneira Co., UCSB, Impulse Advanced Communications, Mission Wealth Management, Cottage Health Systems, Maps.com and others.

Caputo provides hands-on consulting, coaching and training by helping clients identify where they are challenged, where they want to go, and how to get there three-quarters along with motivational productivity sessions at conferences and events.

Caputo notes that being cited for her expertise is a very nice accomplishment for her and her business, Radiant Organizing + Productivity, which celebrated its 10th anniversary last month.

In addition to her consultant work and public speaking, Caputo also authored the e-book The Productivity Puzzle: What’s Your Missing Piece? She also writes a column for the business section of the Santa Barbara News-Press and maintains a popular blog.

A graduate of the University of Wisconsin in 1997, Caputo also holds her master’s degree from Antioch University.

Click here for more information on Caputo or Radiant Organizing + Productivity, or connect with her on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or Pinterest.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing Radiant Organizing + Productivity.

 
