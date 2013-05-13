Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 8:44 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Resident Suffers Burns, Smoke Inhalation in Apartment Fire

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | May 13, 2013 | 1:45 p.m.

A resident suffered burns and smoke inhalation after a fire broke out Monday morning at a two-story, eight-unit apartment building at 404 South H St. in Lompoc.

Lompoc Fire Department Chief Kurt Latipow said officials determined the cause of the fire to be improperly disposed cigarette ashes, and that the apartment where the fire originated did not have a working smoke alarm.

Crews from Lompoc Fire, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the Vandenberg Fire Department responded to the scene about 4:40 a.m.

Latipow said smoke and fire were coming out the front window and door of the downstairs Unit B when crews arrived.

He said one residents had alerted others in the building, and that one but all had evacuated before crews arrived.

Heat and smoke blocked the exit stairway from the second floor, according to Latipow, resulting in one resident being unable to get out of her apartment. The first arriving crew aggressively attacked the fire, he said, and the second crew helped the resident on the second floor.

The occupant of the apartment where the fire originated was treated by American Medical Response paramedics for burns and smoke inhalation and transported to Lompoc Valley Medical Center for treatment.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

