Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 8:29 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

SBHS Invites Alumni Who Served in WWII, Korea, Vietnam to ‘Walk’ with Graduates

By Tim Putz for the Santa Barbara High School Alumni Association | May 13, 2013 | 10:45 p.m.

Every June, graduating seniors “walk down the hill” at Santa Barbara High School to receive their diplomas.

There were several or many who did not take that “walk” with their graduating classmates. Instead, they were off serving their country in our military.

Now they have a second chance. Santa Barbara High School Principal John Becchio has invited any SBHS alumni who missed graduation because of their service in World War II or the Korea and Vietnam wars to now have the opportunity to do so at 6 p.m. June 6 in Peabody Stadium at Santa Barbara High School.

These special graduates will be accompanied by graduating seniors and receive their diploma in a special ceremony.

Principal Becchio is asking anyone who knows of people who would qualify to contact the school. Becchio can be reached at 805.966.9101 x213 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Tim Putz represents the Santa Barbara High School Alumni Association.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 