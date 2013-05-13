SBHS Invites Alumni Who Served in WWII, Korea, Vietnam to ‘Walk’ with Graduates

Every June, graduating seniors “walk down the hill” at Santa Barbara High School to receive their diplomas.

There were several or many who did not take that “walk” with their graduating classmates. Instead, they were off serving their country in our military.

Now they have a second chance. Santa Barbara High School Principal John Becchio has invited any SBHS alumni who missed graduation because of their service in World War II or the Korea and Vietnam wars to now have the opportunity to do so at 6 p.m. June 6 in Peabody Stadium at Santa Barbara High School.

These special graduates will be accompanied by graduating seniors and receive their diploma in a special ceremony.

Principal Becchio is asking anyone who knows of people who would qualify to contact the school. Becchio can be reached at 805.966.9101 x213 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Tim Putz represents the Santa Barbara High School Alumni Association.