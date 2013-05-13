Local Filmmakers Bringing ‘Singletrack High’ to Santa Barbara to Benefit Bicycle Coalition

Singletrack High, a documentary showcasing the positive impact of the high school mountain biking movement, will be screened at the Lobero Theatre at 7 p.m. this Thursday, after multiple, nationwide sold-out screenings.

Taking an insider’s look at the National Interscholastic Cycling Association’s NorCal High School Cycling League, the groundbreaking documentary follows a diverse group of student-athletes through the 2012 high school mountain bike-racing season. The film explores the positive impact of keeping adolescents active and on bikes at an age when many are “trading in two wheels for four.”

Filmmaker Jacob Seigel-Boettner, who produced the film with his brother, Isaac, said, “Even as former high school and collegiate cyclists, it was an eye-opener for us to see the impact that mountain bike racing has had on these kids. Being part of a high school bike team has helped them find acceptance, accept themselves, and expand their worlds. We are very grateful to the student-athletes of Singletrack High and their families for opening up their lives to us, both on and off the bike. We hope that their stories inspire kids across the country to grab their bikes and hit the trail.”

This is the second feature by Santa Barbara-born filmmakers Jacob and Isaac Seigel-Boettner.

“We are very excited to bring Singletrack High home to the place where we first fell in love with mountain biking,” Jacob Seigel-Boettner said.

The goal of the screening is to raise funds to help the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition purchase and stock a trailer full of tools, spare parts and a fleet of mountain bikes.

This trailer will enable the Bicycle Coalition to bring its cycling programs to local schools, as well as get kids who might not be able to afford a mountain bike out on weekend rides in our backcountry.

“This project will help us and our partners increase access to bicycle classes and rides — all to better share in the joy of cycling!” said Ed France, director of the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition.

Take Carlos, for example, one of the high school cyclists featured in the film. He has found his newly discovered love of mountain biking and being part of the cycling team as a “cool” connection to nature and building personal confidence.

Make this Thursday “cool” like Carlos, and come to Pedal Born Pictures Santa Barbara premiere of Singletrack High. Ticket proceeds will go to the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition, doing all it can to make weekends “cool” for deserving but underserved kids in the community.

Tickets can be purchased at the Lobero box office or online by clicking here.

Community sponsors include Santa Barbara Middle School, the Bicycle Coalition, the Santa Barbara High School Dons Net Cafe and Santa Barbara Mountain Trails Volunteers.

— Sue Carmody is a community outreach coordinator for Santa Barbara Middle School.