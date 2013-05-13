Chefs to Help Fight Childhood Hunger at Taste of the Nation Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara’s hottest chefs, restaurants and mixologists will gather for Share Our Strength’s Taste of the Nation, the city’s premier culinary benefit, from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Montecito Country Club. A VIP reception will begin at 3 p.m.

Taste of the Nation Santa Barbara will raise critical funds needed to support Share Our Strength’s efforts to end childhood hunger in Santa Barbara and across the nation.

More than 30 of the city’s finest chefs and restaurants as well as emcee Cathryn Remak of K-Lite and honorary event chair and supermodel Tatjana Patitz will participate in the gastronomic event.

Along with David Reardon, executive chef of Bacara Resort & Spa, participating restaurants include Montecito Country Club, Arlington Tavern, Anchor Woodfire Kitchen, Ca’Dario Ristorante, Olio e Limone Ristorante & Olio Pizzeria The Lark, Caveau Wine Bar & Merchant, Bella Vista at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore, New West Catering and Jessica Foster Confections. Click here to view a complete list.

Guests will enjoy the region’s top winemakers and brewers, including Alma Rosa, Ampelos Cellars, Beckmen Vineyards, Brander Vineyard, Buttonwood Farm Winery, Carr Vineyards & Winery, Consilience & Tre Anelli, Demetria Estate, Dierberg and Star Lane Vineyard, Dragonette Cellars, Kaena Wine Company, Lucas & Lewellen, Municipal Winemakers, Pali Wine Company, Press Gang Cellars, Qupé/Verdad/Ethan, Reeves Ranch Vineyard, Scott Cellars, Tercero Wines, Vino V Wines, Whitcraft Winery, Figueroa Mountain Brewery, Firestone Walker Brewery and Island Brewing Company. Click here to view a complete list.

In addition to fabulous food and drinks, the event will feature a Community Chef Competition. The competition includes three teams comprised of a chef, a prominent community leader and a junior high student (age 12 to 14) from Fairview Gardens’ internship program. The teams will have 30 minutes to prepare a stellar dish of their choice with donated ingredients from Whole Foods and Fairview Gardens. Participants include:

» Bacara Chef David Reardon, Santa Barbara City Fire Department Capt. Michael Hoose and a Fairview Gardens intern

» Anchor Woodfire Kitchen Chef Jason Tuley, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County CEO Erik Talkin and a Fairview Gardens intern

» The Lark Chef Jason Paluska, Santa Barbara City College President Lori Gaskin and a Fairview Gardens intern

Judging will be conducted by Montecito Country Club Executive Chef Michael Blackwell, KEYT General Manager Mark Danielson and 805 Living Editor in Chief Lynne Andujar. In addition to endless bragging rights, the winning intern will receive a class field trip and hands-on chef cooking class at Bacara Resort & Spa.

Area charities that will benefit from this year’s event include the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, California Food Policy Advocates and California Association of Food Banks. Since 1988, Taste of the Nation has raised more than $80 million, including more than $236,000 in Santa Barbara alone.

With more than 16 million children facing hunger in America (that’s almost one in five), and almost 22,000 food insecure children in Santa Barbara, Share Our Strength’s Taste of the Nation is more vital than ever. The event raises funds to end childhood hunger in America by connecting children with the nutritious food they need to lead healthy, active lives. Funds raised through Taste of the Nation events support No Kid Hungry, Share Our Strength’s campaign to end childhood hunger in America.

“An end to childhood hunger in the United States is within reach,” said Bill Shore, founder and executive director of Share Our Strength. “With all the participants in Taste of the Nation Santa Barbara sharing their strength, we are creating more resources to help the children of Santa Barbara and our great nation get the nutritious food they need to live healthy, active lives.”

Taste of the Nation is nationally sponsored by American Express, Sysco, Food Network and in select markets by ONEHOPE Wine, Emmi Roth USA, Cavit Collection Wines, OpenTable and S.Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water.

Tickets for Taste of the Nation Santa Barbara are $75 for general admission and $100 for VIP, and can be purchased by clicking here or calling 877.26.TASTE.

— Anne Stephany is the director of marketing and communications for the Bacara Resort & Spa.