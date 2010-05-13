Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 5:58 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Taste of the Nation Santa Barbara: Great Food, Great Drink — Greater Cause

Local chefs, restaurants and wineries are teaming up for a May 23 culinary benefit to fight childhood hunger

By Joni Kelly | May 13, 2010 | 3:25 p.m.

Santa Barbara’s hottest chefs, restaurants and wineries will gather for Share Our Strength’s Taste of the Nation, the city’s premier culinary benefit.

Taste of the Nation Santa Barbara will raise critical funds needed to support Share Our Strength’s efforts to end childhood hunger in Santa Barbara County and across the nation.

This year’s event will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. May 23 at the picturesque Montecito Country Club, 920 Summit Road.

More than 30 of the city’s finest chefs and restaurants will participate in the gastronomic event. Along with host Michael Blackwell of Montecito Country Club, participating restaurants will include Elements, Ca’ Dario, Hungry Cat, Root 246 and Opal serving delicious fare including spring wild mushroom tortellini, Channel Islands ceviche and vegetable curry puff pastry empanadas.

Guests will enjoy the city’s finest foods paired with wines provided by such noted wineries as Beckman, Carr, Qupe and Lucas & Lewellen as well as offerings from Stella Artois beer, Van Gogh Vodka, Santa Barbara Cigars and Green Star Coffee.

In addition to food and drinks, the event will feature live and silent auctions, a cigar and martini bar, on-site games, a photo booth and music provided by Topper Entertainment.

“We’re honored to be part of this nationwide movement to end childhood hunger in America,” said Jessica Knight, co-event chairwoman of Taste of the Nation Santa Barbara. “Taste of the Nation brings together the finest of Santa Barbara’s culinary world, and helps the children in our community who suffer from hunger every day.

“In only our third year, this event has grown into a veritable ‘who’s who’ of Santa Barbara’s foodie community. We are fortunate to have so much local talent who are willing to participate.”

Tickets are $65 in advance or $75 at the door, if available. Click here or call 877.268.2783 to purchase tickets or for more information.

— Joni Kelly represents Taste of the Nation Santa Barbara.

