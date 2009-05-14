Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 1:35 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 

Awards Banquet to Honor Outstanding Young Leaders

48 youths will be recognized for efforts such as academic achievement, community service and overcoming adversity

By Susan Young | May 14, 2009 | 4:00 p.m.

The city of Santa Barbara’s Teen Programs division, in collaboration with the mayor and council, will host the eighth annual Youth Leadership Awards Banquet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

Representatives from 25 different youth agencies and programs will recognize 48 youths.

This year’s event, “Youth Leadership … How Sweet It Is,” recognizes teens for a variety of reasons, including high academic achievement, community service and overcoming adversity.

Twenty-nine of the teens will receive awards as Outstanding Youth Leaders and 21 will receive community service awards. At the close of the evening, Mayor Marty Blum will crown one of the teens as the 2009 Santa Barbara Youth Leader, who will receive, along with the honor, a cash award from the Southern California Edison Company to assist with his or her continued education.

“As you read through some of the nominations, it makes your heart swell,” Teen Programs supervisor Susan Young said. “It is amazing how much adversity some teens face at such a young age, yet they have the fortitude, commitment and desire, when appropriately mentored by someone — anyone — to rise above the challenges. It is an example to us all, young and old.”

The night also will include recognition of the 2009 Agency of the Year. This year’s recognition will go to the Isla Vista Teen Center.

— Susan Young supervises the city of Santa Barbara’s Teen Programs.

