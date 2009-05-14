Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 1:29 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Camerata Pacifica Covers More Than a Century Worth of Music

This month's program will be played Friday in the Music Academy of the West's Hahn Hall

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | May 14, 2009 | 5:54 p.m.

Camerata Pacifica’s program for this month will be played at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday in Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West.

There are three works scheduled, only one of which will be played at the 1 p.m. Lunchtime Concert. The three works are: the Serenade in D Major for Flute, Violin and Viola, Opus 25 by Ludwig Beethoven, the Sonata for Viola and Piano (1919, 1921) by Rebecca Clarke and the Quartet No. 2 in A Major for Piano and Strings, Opus 26 by Johannes Brahms (played at 1 p.m.). The participating musicians will be Warren Jones on piano, Catherine Leonard on violin, Richard Yongjae O’Neill on viola, Ani Aznavoorian on cello and Adrian Spence on viola.

Beethoven’s Serenade in D Major was first published in 1802, as Opus 25, scored for flute, violin and viola. The composer rescored it a year later, when it was published as Opus 41, for piano and flute or violin.

The period 1801-03 saw Beethoven producing the great majority of his chamber music for winds. During this time he composed, besides the Serenade in D Major, the Quintet in E-flat Major for Piano and Winds, Opus 16, the Wind Sextet in E-Flat Major, Opus 71 and the Trio in C Major for Two Oboes and English Horn, Opus 87. Why the maestro turned his mind to the woodwinds precisely then can only be answered speculatively. I think it had to do with his encroaching deafness — brought on by the severe beatings he received from his father as a child — and the capacity for wind instruments to penetrate the thickening fog in his ears.

If the name Rebecca Clarke is more familiar here than to other communities of music lovers, it is because of the championing of her works by UCSB professor Helen Callus, a brilliant violist who has played the Sonata often since taking her place on the UCSB faculty.

Clarke was born in that citadel of upper-class Englishness, Harrow (where the second of England’s elite “public” schools is located — Winston Churchill was a Harrow old boy), but she herself was not English in descent. Her mother was Bavarian and her father an American.

If female composers have a tough time now, it is a free ride compared with what they used to face. Fortunately, she took up the viola at an early age and as a performer was much in demand. Her two best-known works are the Piano Trio of 1921 and the Viola Sonata of 1919 — which latter tied with a work by Ernest Bloch for first place in an anonymous (thus gender-free) competition sponsored by Elizabeth Sprague Coolidge, though Coolidge ultimately decided for Bloch, she made up for it by commissioning, in 1923, Clarke’s 1923 Rhapsody for Cello and Piano). The Viola Sonata is, in every sense, a remarkable work.

For tickets and other concert information, click here or call 805.884.8410.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.

