Change Is in the Air at Santa Barbara Airport

Effective Monday, auto-pay for parking begins, and short-term and long-term parking will consolidate into one lot

Short-term parking at the Santa Barbara Airport airline terminal will be consolidated into the existing long-term parking lot effective Monday.

The short-term parking lot is scheduled to become the staging area for construction of the airline terminal improvements.

Beginning next week, visitors needing short-term parking will be redirected to the west end (the area closest to the terminal) of what is now the long-term lot. The new short-term parking lot will have 194 spaces with easy access to the terminal and baggage claim.

Entry/exit for short-term parking will be off the terminal loop road, and entry/exit for long-term parking will be off James Fowler Road.

Also Monday, payment at the terminal lots will become automated. Visitors will enter the terminal parking lots by inserting a credit card or taking a ticket. Those who use a credit card upon entry need to use the same credit card when exiting. Visitors who wish to make a cash payment must save the parking ticket upon entry and pay at the pay-on-foot station in front of the terminal and exit by inserting the prepaid ticket into the exit arm stand.

In addition to the parking available at the terminal, long-term parking lot 2 off Hollister Avenue near Fairview Avenue provides space and is already automated. Lot 2 is open 24/7. Complimentary shuttle vans transport passengers between the terminal and the lot every 10 minutes.

— Terri Gibson is the marketing and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Airport.