Children’s Festival a Day of Free Family Fun

Enjoy an afternoon of activities and entertainment at Alameda Park on Saturday

The Family Service Agency is hosting its Children’s Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Alameda Park in Santa Barbara.

Admission and entertainment are free, so everyone can enjoy pony rides, face painting, bounce houses, sumo wrestling, sports, kid’s crafts and more.

The festival is a tradition for local families, who can spend a day of fun together without having to worry about the cost, thanks to supporters of the “Sponsor-A-Family” project.

At Thank Our Heroes, hosted by the city of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department, children can make thank-you pictures to be sent to fire agencies and other first responders involved with combating the Jesusita Fire.

“While a day of fun might seem like a small thing to some, many families in our community are struggling to make ends meet,” says Bill Batty, executive director of the FSA. “The Children’s Festival is a unique opportunity to give families a place to celebrate friendship and family for free, where children and adults can enjoy one another without having to worry about the price tag. It is an invaluable gift that has lasting impact.”

Funds raised by the event also support the FSA’s programs for children, such as Big Brothers Big Sisters, Family Counseling and the Child Guidance Clinic. The programs help at-risk children avoid gang involvement, substance abuse, school failure and other problems. Last year, Big Brothers Big Sisters matched 245 youths with an adult mentor. The program has more than 100 children on its waiting list.

Click here to learn more about the Children’s Festival or the agency’s programs.

— Debra Roets is the director of development for the Family Service Agency.