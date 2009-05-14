Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 1:26 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 

Children’s Festival a Day of Free Family Fun

Enjoy an afternoon of activities and entertainment at Alameda Park on Saturday

By Debra Roets | May 14, 2009 | 7:04 p.m.

The Family Service Agency is hosting its Children’s Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Alameda Park in Santa Barbara.

Admission and entertainment are free, so everyone can enjoy pony rides, face painting, bounce houses, sumo wrestling, sports, kid’s crafts and more.

The festival is a tradition for local families, who can spend a day of fun together without having to worry about the cost, thanks to supporters of the “Sponsor-A-Family” project.

At Thank Our Heroes, hosted by the city of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department, children can make thank-you pictures to be sent to fire agencies and other first responders involved with combating the Jesusita Fire.

“While a day of fun might seem like a small thing to some, many families in our community are struggling to make ends meet,” says Bill Batty, executive director of the FSA. “The Children’s Festival is a unique opportunity to give families a place to celebrate friendship and family for free, where children and adults can enjoy one another without having to worry about the price tag. It is an invaluable gift that has lasting impact.”

Funds raised by the event also support the FSA’s programs for children, such as Big Brothers Big Sisters, Family Counseling and the Child Guidance Clinic. The programs help at-risk children avoid gang involvement, substance abuse, school failure and other problems. Last year, Big Brothers Big Sisters matched 245 youths with an adult mentor. The program has more than 100 children on its waiting list.

Click here to learn more about the Children’s Festival or the agency’s programs.

— Debra Roets is the director of development for the Family Service Agency.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 