Gary Cushing: Open Primaries Set Ill-Conceived Precedent

Membership should have its privileges, but doesn't under this 'fix'

By Gary Cushing | May 14, 2009 | 10:00 a.m.

There is a lot of discussion taking place about changing the way California holds primary elections. The conversations center on the perceived notion that we need to “open up” the primaries.

Currently, when you register to vote you are asked to make a decision to either declare a party affiliation (Republican, Democrat, Peace and Freedom, etc.) or you can “decline to state.” It is your choice and one you are free to make. When you make the “decline to state” choice, you are saying you do not want to align yourself with any political party. By not joining a political party you exclude yourself from any political party’s primary elections, because you are not a member of any party.

What is meant by an “open” primary? It means that at election time you can choose to vote in any of the political parties’ primary races, without being a member of that party. As a member of a political party, I have a problem with the “open” primary concept. What you are saying is that you want the government to come in and tell the political parties who can participate in the party primary election process. For example, let’s say you have a membership organization. Do you think it would be OK for the government to tell you that not only can your members vote on your board of directors, but anyone else must be allowed to vote for your next board? I don’t think you would feel it fair that anyone could vote in your membership organization unless they were a member. So why should it be any different in the political process, that the government can tell the political parties they must allow anyone to vote for the candidate to represent the party in the general election?

Some people use the argument that none of the parties represent “my viewpoint,” so they don’t want to be a part of any political party. That is their choice to make. They could also choose to join a party and try to work from within to change the political parties that already exist. Or they could decide to create a totally new party. It would be their choice.

I hope that we in California don’t let government tell us how we must “open” our primaries. I think it would rank right up there with term limits as the biggest mistake we ever made in California’s election process.

— Gary Cushing is a small-business owner and board chairman-elect of the Camarillo Chamber of Commerce.

