Jesusita Fire: Animal Shelter Returns to Normal Operations

The Humane Society will work with homeowners to provide long-term care for pets

The Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter is returning to normal operating procedures.

For more information, call the shelter, which has nine cats and 22 birds, at 805.681.5285.

The Santa Barbara Humane Society has offered to work with homeowners displaced by the Jesusita Fire to provide long-term care of animals, as resources allow.

The Humane Society has six dogs, 13 cats, 42 chickens, four caged birds, one emu and a tortoise. For more information, call 805.964.4777.

Large animals are no longer being accepted at the Earl Warren Show Grounds, unless fire conditions warrant a return to emergency operations. Large animals remaining at the grounds are being cared for by their respective owners.