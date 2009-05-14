Jesusita Fire: County Officials Set Monday Recovery Meeting

6:30 p.m. meeting will be in the supervisors' hearing room at the County Administration Building

Santa Barbara County Supervisors Salud Carbajal, who represents the 1st District, and Janet Wolf, of the 2nd District, will host a Jesusita Fire Recovery Meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The meeting will be held in the Board Hearing Room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St. County officials will provide information on the recovery process and answer questions regarding debris removal, project case managers and other issues for residents who have lost homes or otherwise have been affected by the Jesusita Fire. Santa Barbara County TV Channel 20 will broadcast the meeting live. Click here for a broadcast schedule and other Jesusita Fire recovery information. — Geri Ventura is the Montecito Fire Department’s administrative secretary.

