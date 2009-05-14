Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 1:30 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 

Jesusita Fire: Residents Warned to Be Wary of Fraud

Fire victims are urged to use caution when allowing access to property and personal information

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Staff Writer | May 14, 2009 | 5:25 p.m.

With the Jesusita Fire nearing full containment and officials and residents turning their focus toward recovery efforts, Santa Barbara County officials are urging the public to be wary of potential post-fire fraud scams, identity theft and property crimes.

Residents should use caution when allowing access to property and personal information. Report suspicious activity to the sheriff’s department at 805.681.4100 during business hours or 805.692.5744 after business hours.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office also will investigate criminal activity, such as contract solicitation by unlicensed contractors, within the burn areas. For more information or to report contract fraud, call 805.568.2300.

Insurance Commissioner Steve Poizner says victims should keep good notes on all conversations with an adjuster or insurance company representative, and to retain all receipts for reimbursement, based on the deductible. For assistance, call the California Department of Insurance at 800.927.HELP. 

Consider these tips before hiring a contractor or signing any documents for repairs:

» Don’t rush into repairs.

» Get at least three bids.

» Be cautious about door-to-door offers and fliers left on the doorstep.

» Ask friends and family for recommendations about contractors.

» Never pay in cash.

» Even for small jobs, get proof that the person has insurance and a contractor’s license for the type of work being done.

» Get a written contract that details every work plan.

Click here for more recovery information.

Noozhawk staff writer Michelle Nelson can be reached at

