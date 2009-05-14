Local Author Co-Publishes Book on Ecotherapy

'Ecotherapy: Healing With Nature In Mind,' by Linda Buzzell and Craig Chalquist, is available now in local bookstores

Ecotherapy: Healing With Nature In Mind, edited by Santa Barbara author, therapist and activist Linda Buzzell and educator and former Santa Barbara resident Craig Chalquist, has been published by Sierra Club Books and is available in local bookstores.

The book features essays by the editors and other authors, including locals Stephen Aizenstat and Mary Watkins of Pacifica Graduate Institute, Richard Bruce Anderson of local sustainability think tank For the Future and Neda DeMayo, founder of Return to Freedom, a Central California sanctuary for wild horses.

Ecotherapy, or applied ecopsychology, encompasses a broad range of nature-based methods of psychological healing, including horticultural, animal-assisted and other nature-connection therapies. It is grounded in the fact that people are inseparable from the rest of nature and nurtured by healthy interaction with the Earth. The foreword is by famed Ecological Literacy author and environmental studies professor David Orr.

Leaders in the field, including cultural historian Theodore Roszak, ecophilosopher Joanna Macy and wilderness therapy pioneer Robert Greenway, contribute essays that take into account the latest scientific understandings and the deepest indigenous wisdom. Other key thinkers, from global warming activist Bill McKibben to Richard Louv to Richard Heinberg, explore the links between ecotherapy, spiritual development and restoring community.